EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide their players with an incredible defensive boost on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires either 50,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked, but this could be a worthwhile cost due to the upgrades on offer.
This is the first paid EVO to be released during FUTTIES Week 2. The first two EVOs to be released were similar and offered well-rounded defensive boosts, but the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution provides better upgrades and can be applied to higher-rated players.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 95
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyle+: Max four
These stipulations are extremely lenient.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options for this EVO:
- Sergej Milinkovic Savic: 95
- Skelly Alvero: 95
- Jack Grealish: 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Granit Xhaka: 95
- Adam Wharton: 94
- Ciro Immobile: 94
- Valenti: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Ball Dozer EVO, the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Strength +4 (Max 94)
- Acceleration +4 (Max 94)
- Interceptions +6 (Max 95)
- Block PlayStyle
- Anticipate+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Reactions +4 (Max 96)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Vision +4 (Max 94)
- Composure +4 (Max 94)
- Ball control +8 (Max 95)
- Intercept PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Long Passing +4 (Max 96)
- Skill moves +4 star
- Short Passing +4 (Max 96)
- Defensive Awareness +5 (Max 95)
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Technical+ PlayStyle
- Rapid+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing and is worth the 50,000 coins or 200 FC points. It can be used on a wide variety of players and provides excellent defensive stats and traits that will help fans elevate a player of their choice on the virtual pitch.