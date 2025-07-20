EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide their players with an incredible defensive boost on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires either 50,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked, but this could be a worthwhile cost due to the upgrades on offer.

Ad

This is the first paid EVO to be released during FUTTIES Week 2. The first two EVOs to be released were similar and offered well-rounded defensive boosts, but the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution provides better upgrades and can be applied to higher-rated players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 95

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max four

These stipulations are extremely lenient.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options for this EVO:

Sergej Milinkovic Savic: 95

Skelly Alvero: 95

Jack Grealish: 95

Saeed Al Owairan: 95

Granit Xhaka: 95

Adam Wharton: 94

Ciro Immobile: 94

Valenti: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

Ad

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Ball Dozer EVO, the EA FC 25 Fleet Protector Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Strength +4 (Max 94)

Acceleration +4 (Max 94)

Interceptions +6 (Max 95)

Block PlayStyle

Anticipate+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Reactions +4 (Max 96)

Weak Foot +4 star

Vision +4 (Max 94)

Composure +4 (Max 94)

Ball control +8 (Max 95)

Intercept PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Long Passing +4 (Max 96)

Skill moves +4 star

Short Passing +4 (Max 96)

Defensive Awareness +5 (Max 95)

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Technical+ PlayStyle

Rapid+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing and is worth the 50,000 coins or 200 FC points. It can be used on a wide variety of players and provides excellent defensive stats and traits that will help fans elevate a player of their choice on the virtual pitch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More