EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

EA Sports is rumored to drop the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC soon in Ultimate Team servers. According to a recent X post from FutSheriff, Leverkusen's current #10 is expected to receive the January 2025 Bundesliga POTM title. If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be Wirtz's second POTM SBC in as many months.

The Leverkusen forward already proved his worth in the last season after helping Die Schwarzroten lift their second major trophy since 1993, ending Bayern Munich's Bundesliga winning streak. In 2025, he currently has the most assists in the league. Judging from his recent performances, the rumored POTM SBC is quite justified.

That said, this article will explore every detail that has been leaked so far regarding Florian Wirtz POTM SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Trending

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Details about the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC leak on social media

Florian Wirtz has always been a key member of the Bayer Leverkusen squad, helping them maintain consistency in domestic and European competitions. As a result of his form, he has already received a 90-rated December 2024 POTM card.

Expand Tweet

After showcasing an impressive performance by scoring two goals and providing three assists in four appearances, he's expected to be the fan-favorite to win the January Bundesliga POTM as well. Hence, gamers can expect an EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC soon in Ultimate Team.

As of now, the 21-year-old German forward has received several desiring variants to his name. Here's a glimpse of all his versions so far:

Wirtz TOTW: 89

Wirtz Total Rush: 90

Wirtz Winter Wildcards x2: 91

Wirtz TOTY Honorurable Mentions: 92

Wirtz December POTM SBC (expiring 13 February, 2025): 90

Considering the predicted attributes, Wirtz's rumored January POTM SBC edition is likely to be more affordable and suitable for the virtual pitch. He'll be an ideal CAM player in an Ultimate Team full of Bundesliga players.

Also read: EA FC 25 TOTW 22 released, featuring Raphinha, Xavi Simons, and others

What could the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC item look like?

The exact attributes of the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC are still unknown as EA Sports hasn't officially declared its overall rating. However, based on FutSheriff's post, the German prodigy will receive a 91-rated CAM variant card. These are his predicted attributes:

Pace : 86

: 86 Shooting : 83

: 83 Passing : 91

: 91 Dribbling : 92

: 92 Defending : 54

: 54 Physicality: 72

As most SBCs like Zambo Anguissa and Justin Kluivert's POTM cards already possess two PlayStyles+, it's quite natural that Wirtz might also receive the same, making him more suitable for the current EA FC 25 meta.

According to FutSheriff, the rumored Wirtz POTM SBC will feature Incisive Pass+ and Technical+, the most desirable traits for a CAM on the virtual pitch. Considering his past variants, he is likely to receive LM and CM as his secondary positions.

How much could the EA FC 25 Florina Wirtz POTM SBC cost?

Currently, Wirtz's 91-rated Winter Wildcards item costs around 123,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the predicted attributes from FutSheriff, the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC might cost around 70,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins.

This would be a reasonable price for the German youngster, as the rumored POTM card will be untradable and provide no extra chemistry. However, since EA hasn't officially put out information regarding the card, gamers are requested to take the information with a grain of salt.

For more SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback