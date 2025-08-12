EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz Pre-Season SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz Pre-Season SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team as part of the upcoming promo, based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. The German playmaker recently signed for Liverpool, and this will be his first special version representing the reigning Premier League champions on the virtual pitch.The Pre-Season promo has been a recurring event in Ultimate Team over the past few years. This event allows gamers to earn rewards for the next title, while also releasing special versions of players who have been transferred to new clubs. The EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz Pre-Season SBC is the perfect example, as the former Bayer Leverkusen star is now a Liverpool player.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz Pre-Season SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe German superstar already has multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this year, including a 96-rated Team of the Season item released during the Bundesliga TOTS promo. The EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz Pre-Season SBC will provide him with his first special item as a Liverpool athlete, making it especially enticing for Premier League fans who are also Ultimate Team enthusiasts.The ongoing FUTTIES promo has already provided gamers with extremely high-rated items at affordable prices, so the Pre-Season event is likely to continue down the same path.What will the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz Pre-Season SBC item look like in Ultimate Team?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the German midfielder will be 98-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 96Shooting: 95Passing: 98Dribbling: 99Defending: 75Physicality: 90He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Low Driven Shot+, and Technical+ PlayStyles. These traits are perfect for his position and role as a playmaker under the FC IQ system, as they will boost his passing, shooting, and dribbling abilities on the virtual pitch.How much will the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz Pre-Season SBC cost?Most player SBCs released during the FUTTIES event were priced reasonably despite being extremely overpowered, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga being easy to obtain due to the large number of special items being available in packs. Based on the prices of these previous SBCs, the leaked 98-rated German CAM could potentially cost around 600,000 coins.