EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Italian defender with a 96-rated item that can play as a midfielder on the virtual pitch. While his stats and attributes are perfect for the CM or CAM position, he also has the striker position on this brand new version.

Ad

The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC is the perfect encapsulation of the ongoing Shapeshifters event, as it transforms one of the best defenders in the history of the sport into an attacking maestro.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Baggio SBC, the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Ad

Solutions:

Savinho: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Carnesecchi: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 4: Piscinin

Milano FC players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Pedri: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 5: Gli Azzurri

Italy players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Ad

Task 6: Top Notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Amoura (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Lautaro Martinez: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7: League Legend

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Lautaro Martinez: 89

Task 8: 91-rated squad

Ad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

João Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 200,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 96-rated item that can play as a CAM, CM or striker on the virtual pitch. He has well-rounded stats in all key areas, as well as the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, First Touch+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles. All these attributes will make him an effective player under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More