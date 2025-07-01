EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Italian defender with a 96-rated item that can play as a midfielder on the virtual pitch. While his stats and attributes are perfect for the CM or CAM position, he also has the striker position on this brand new version.
The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC is the perfect encapsulation of the ongoing Shapeshifters event, as it transforms one of the best defenders in the history of the sport into an attacking maestro.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC
Similar to the previously released Baggio SBC, the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Savinho: 82
- Chris Smalling: 82
- Carnesecchi: 82
- Bethany England: 82
- Stanislav Lobotka: 82
- Marc Cucurella: 82
- Jorginho: 82
- Jonsdottir: 82
- Sophie Schmidt: 82
- Hanshaw: 81
- Savic: 81
Task 4: Piscinin
- Milano FC players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mike Maignan: 87
- Pedri: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 5: Gli Azzurri
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Federico Dimarco: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 6: Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Lautaro Martinez: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 7: League Legend
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Lautaro Martinez: 89
Task 8: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- João Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 200,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 96-rated item that can play as a CAM, CM or striker on the virtual pitch. He has well-rounded stats in all key areas, as well as the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, First Touch+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles. All these attributes will make him an effective player under the FC IQ system.