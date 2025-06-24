EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Italian legend with a 95-rated item that has the stats to be an excellent attacker on the virtual pitch. His previous versions always lacked the pace and shooting abilities to be truly elite-tier, but this latest item has fixed those issues.

Following the theme of the ongoing Shapeshifters promo, which provides players with unique position-changes, the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC can play as a right-winger on the virtual pitch.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Vidic SBC, the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC also has multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Savinho: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Carnesecchi: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 4: The Divine Ponytail

Italy players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Girelli: 85

Casemiro: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 5: League Legend

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Lautaro Martinez: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 6: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 7+8: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

Task 9: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Mariona: 96

Le Tissier: 95

Ragen: 94

Simon: 94

Guro Reiten: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Ederson: 88

Gregor Kobel: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

The EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC requires just one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked.

EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 350,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 95-rated winger with four amazing PlayStyle+ traits. This is also the most meta version available of the Italian playmaker, and he has the attributes and roles required to excel under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More