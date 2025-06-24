EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Italian legend with a 95-rated item that has the stats to be an excellent attacker on the virtual pitch. His previous versions always lacked the pace and shooting abilities to be truly elite-tier, but this latest item has fixed those issues.
Following the theme of the ongoing Shapeshifters promo, which provides players with unique position-changes, the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC can play as a right-winger on the virtual pitch.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC
Similar to the previously released Vidic SBC, the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC also has multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Savinho: 82
- Chris Smalling: 82
- Carnesecchi: 82
- Bethany England: 82
- Stanislav Lobotka: 82
- Marc Cucurella: 82
- Jorginho: 82
- Jonsdottir: 82
- Sophie Schmidt: 82
- Hanshaw: 81
- Savic: 81
Task 4: The Divine Ponytail
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Casemiro: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 5: League Legend
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Lautaro Martinez: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 7+8: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
Task 9: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Mariona: 96
- Le Tissier: 95
- Ragen: 94
- Simon: 94
- Guro Reiten: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Gregor Kobel: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Ilkay Gundogan: 87
The EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC requires just one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked.
EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Roberto Baggio Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 350,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 95-rated winger with four amazing PlayStyle+ traits. This is also the most meta version available of the Italian playmaker, and he has the attributes and roles required to excel under the FC IQ system.