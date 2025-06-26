EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. The legendary Italian defender is often regarded as one of the best centre-backs to ever grace the sport, but this leaked SBC version will explore the playmaking side of his abilities by transforming him into a CAM.

This rumored SBC will adhere to the theme of the Shapeshifters promo, which provides brand new positions and roles to popular players in Ultimate Team. With goalkeepers like Cech and Yashin playing as attackers and defenders like Vincent Kompany playing as a goalkeeper, the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC being rumored to arrive as a CAM comes as no surprise.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC has been leaked

The Italian Icon previously received a 94-rated On This Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team. While he had excellent stats and PlayStyles, he lacks the height and stature to be an effective defender on the virtual pitch. However, the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC could fix this issue by giving him a more attacking role.

What will the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, the former AC Milan superstar will be 96-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 96

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 91

Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+, First Touch+, Low Driven Shot+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for his new position under the FC IQ system. These traits will boost his passing, dribbling and shooting abilities, making him a top-tier CAM on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi Shapeshifters Icon SBC cost?

Based on the prices of recently released SBCs like Dani Carvajal and Nemanja Vidic, a price of around 350,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber. If the leaked stats prove to be accurate, he will be an incredible addition to any squad in Ultimate Team. With how popular the 4411 and 4213 formations are in the current meta, he will be the perfect CAM for these tactical setups.

