EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the legendary German defender. He is one of the best defensive items in the game and can play in multiple positions, making the SBC extremely enticing.

This item was released as part of the FUTTIES Team 5 promo, providing the former FC Bayern superstar with a 99-rated version that has the stats to be extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch. Fans can now unlock this variant via the EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer FUTTIES Icon SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Andrea Pirlo SBC, the EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: The Bavarians

Bayern players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Jamal Musiala: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: Der Kaiser

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Fuhrich: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 6: League Legend

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 7: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Paul Scholes: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 220,000 coins. This is lower than his price in the transfer market, making the SBC worth completing for those who have not managed to pack the German legend. He has the stats and PlayStyles to be an excellent CB or CDM under the FC IQ system and is worth the coins.

