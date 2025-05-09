The EA FC 25 Pitch to Dance floor Evolution has gone live on Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to upgrade their favorite strikers on the virtual pitch. Like any other EVO, a player must meet certain requirements to be eligible for the newly introduced upgrade.
EA Sports has mainly focused on upgrading any striker's pivotal skills, such as long shots, heading accuracy, positioning, finishing, and more. They'll also be equipped with desirable PlayStyles+, such as Finesse Shot+ and Low-Driven Shot+, to be relevant in the current EA FC 25 meta. However, one must spend 200 EA FC Points or 50,000 EA FC Coins to put their favorite players into the process.
This EVO guide will help gamers understand all the pivotal aspects of the Pitch to Dance floor Evolution, such as requirements, challenges, all upgrade levels, and the best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Pitch to Dance floor Evolution
A player card must possess the ST as a primary or alternate position to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Pitch to Dance floor Evolution in Ultimate Team. Moreover, there are a few more basic criteria that those cards must meet. That said, here's a list of detailed requirements:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 98
- Dribbling: Max 87
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 3
- Position: ST
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Pitch to Dance floor Evolution
Since the requirements seem pretty simple, a lot of ST cards should be eligible for this EA FC 25 Pitch to Dance floor Evolution in Ultimate Team servers. However, a few of them should provide the best results and perform excellently under the FC IQ system. That said, here's a list of player cards that serve the purpose best:
- Rafael Leao: 86
- Viktor Gyokeres: 90
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 89
- Kenny Dalglish: 88
- Rasmus Hojlund: 88
- Karm Adeyemi: 84
- Ruud Gullit: 90
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Samuel Eto'o: 89
- Alexander Sorloth: 88
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Pitch to Dance floor Evolution
The EA FC 25 Pitch to Dance floor Evolution offers four distinct upgrade levels, including heading accuracy, weak foot, positioning, finishing, and more. It will also add desirable PlayStyles+ for the striker cards to be more relevant in the current meta. Here's a list of all upgrade levels:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 10 (Max 93)
- Pace: 5 (Max 92)
- Finishing: 20 (Max 97)
- Positioning: 15 (Max 97)
- PlayStyles: Acrobatic (Max 9)
- Roles: Advanced Forward++
Level 2 upgrades
- Heading Accuracy: 40 (Max 90)
- Long Shots: 20 (Max 88)
- Penalties: 20 (Max 93)
- Valleys: 25 (Max 95)
- Weak Foot: 3
- PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot (Max 3)
Level 3 upgrades
- Passing: 15 (Max 86)
- Physical: 8 (Max 90)
- Skills: 1 (Max 4)
- PlayStyles+: Low-Driven Shot+ (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Power Shot, Quick Step (Max 9)
Level 4 upgrades
- Dribbling: 10 (Max 89)
- Shot Power: 15
- PlayStyles: Technical (Max 9)
- Roles: False 9++, Poacher++
- Cosmetic Upgrade
A player must enter the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team (online servers) to complete the following set of straightforward challenges for Pitch to Dance floor Evolution:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Considering the upgrade levels, including pivotal attribute and PlayStyles+, it's worth spending 200 EA FC Points or 50,000 EA FC Coins to complete the EVO.
