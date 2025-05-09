EA FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution for gamers to access in Ultimate Team servers. They get a chance to upgrade their favorite RM player cards to follow in the footsteps of Polish legend Jakub Błaszczykowski. Similar to the midfielders' play style, the upgraded player cards can create deadly chances on the virtual pitch by passing the ball in the final third, all the while also serving their defensive roles.

Similar to most free Evolutions, EA has implemented a few basic attribute boosts like Pace, Defending, Stamina, and more with the Kuba's Ladder EVO. Apart from that, the evolved items will also have a couple of desirable PlayStyles to make them more viable in the FC IQ system.

This article will discuss all the necessary aspects of the FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution, such as the best players to use, requirements, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution

Basic requirements for the EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a list of requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 95

Shooting: Max 87

Physical: Max 85

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 3

Position: RM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution

Here's a list of a few meta player cards that'll provide the best results after undergoing the Kuba's Ladder Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Lionel Messi: 90

Michael Olise: 89

Caroline Graham Hansen: 90

Ousmane Dembele: 86

Mohamed Salah: 89

Raphinha: 88

Lamine Yamal: 84

Alejandro Garnacho: 90

Federico Valverde: 89

Bryan Limbombe: 90

The player cards mentioned above will all become very viable options in Ultimate Team after undergoing this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution

Final upgrade level of the Kuba's Ladder EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The free Kuba's Ladder Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team features four distinct upgrade levels, and here are their details:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 93)

Pace: 6 (Max 95)

Shooting: 5 (Max 89)

Dribbling: 8 (Max 93)

Skills: 3 (Max 4)

PlayStyles: First Touch (Max 9)

Roles: Winger++

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 93)

Passing: 6 (Max 90)

Defending: 18 (Max 82)

Stamina: 70

PlayStyles+: First Touch+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Quick Step, Rapid (Max 9)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 93)

Pace: 6 (Max 95)

Defending: 18 (Max 82)

Weak Foot: 4 (Max 4)

PlayStyles+: Quick Step (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Relentless (Max 9)

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 93)

Shooting: 5 (Max 89)

Passing: 6 (Max 90)

PlayStyles+: Relentless (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Whipped Pass (Max 9)

Roles: Inside Forward++

Cosmetic Upgrade

A player must complete the following challenges to get the boosts offered by the EA FC 25 Kuba's Ladder Evolution in Ultimate Team servers:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Considering the excellent upgrades and easy-to-do challenges, the EVO is certainly worth a player's time and effort.

