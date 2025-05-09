EA FC 25 leaks: Lois Openda might arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective in Ultimate Team

A recent X post from Fut_Scoreboard suggests that Lois Openda, the RB Leipzig striker, is expected to arrive either as a TOTS SBC or an objective. If the rumor turns out to be accurate, the Belgian striker will receive his second Team of the Season (TOTS) card across all EA FC titles. His teammate, Benjamin Sesko, is also expected to arrive during the ongoing TOTS promo season. This will surely boost the overall hype of the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS cards.
On that note, this article will explore all the leaked details on the rumored TOTS edition of Lois Openda in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.
Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@FutScoreboard, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Lois Openda might receive a TOTS SBC/objective item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
Although Bayern Munich were crowned as the Bundesliga 2024/25 champions, RB Leipzig has made a name for itself, giving stiff competition in the league. Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda have contributed a lot to its attacking third, helping the squad reach sixth position in the league table.
Among these two strikers, Openda added nine goals and nine assists to his tally. Hence, his addition to the TOTS player squad is quite justified.
As of now, Openda possesses one 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and another 88-rated Winter Wonderland special-edition items in the EA FC 25 transfer market. However, according to Fut_Scoreboard, the Leipzig star is expected to receive a much-upgraded card, possibly reflecting his performance this season.
What could the EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS SBC/objective item look like?
EA Sports has yet to disclose any information regarding the Bundesliga TOTS cards. Moreover, the game hasn't announced anything related to the SBC and Objective cards. However, Fut_Scoreboard has predicted that the Belgian striker will receive a 94 overall rating with the following attributes:
- Pace: 97
- Shooting: 93
- Passing: 80
- Dribbling: 92
- Defending: 41
- Physicality: 90
Additionally, Openda is likely to possess Quick Step+, Technical+, and Low-Driven Shot PlayStyles+ traits. While gamers can exploit Quick Step+ with a predicted 97 pace, his 92 dribbling will complement the Technical+ trait.
Meanwhile, the 93 shooting will help the item utilize Low-Driven Shot+ PlayStyle+. Overall, if the predicted attributes and PlayStyles+ traits stand true, Openda's rumored TOTS item might find a significant place in the current EA FC 25 meta.
If the TOTS item gets introduced as SBC, it might be worth around 450,000 to 550,000 EA FC Coins. However, if it arrives as an objective, it'll be a steal for gamers looking for a top-tier striker with desirable traits.
