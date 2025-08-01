EA FC 25 Futties Razvan Sava Objective: All tasks and rewards

If you are looking to solidify your defense in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, the latest Futties Razvan Sava Objective delivers a top-tier goalkeeper. This 95-rated goalkeeper from Torino brings elite-level goalkeeping abilities, making him one of the most complete keepers available during the Futties promo. With standout stats and eight PlayStyles, Sava is designed to handle both traditional and meta-driven attacking threats with confidence.

Ad

Whether you need a reliable shot-stopper or a modern keeper who can start plays from the back, completing this objective could be a smart upgrade for your squad. Here is how you can unlock the card and what rewards you’ll earn along the way.

How to unlock Futties Razvan Sava in EA FC 25?

Tasks for the Futties Razvan Sava Objective (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)Tasks for the Futties Mika Biereth Objective (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

Check out EA FC 25 review

To unlock the 95-rated Romanian goalkeeper, you need to complete any four of the five tasks listed under the live Futties Razvan Sava Objective. Moreover, each challenge also grants an individual reward pack.

Ad

Trending

All tasks and rewards for the objective are listed below:

Play 3: Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having at least three Serie A Players in your starting 11. Earn an untradeable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having at least three Serie A Players in your starting 11. Earn an untradeable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack. Score 6: Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an untradeable 10x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an untradeable 10x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack. Sava the Day: Earn three clean sheets in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an untradeable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Earn three clean sheets in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an untradeable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Win 4: Win 4 matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Win 4 matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Win 6: Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty or Rush. Earn an untradeable 3x 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Ad

Why Futties Razvan Sava is worth unlocking?

Stats of Futties Razvan Sava (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

Razvan Sava’s new Futties card offers elite-level attributes that place him among the best keepers in the game. With 95 Diving, 96 Reflexes, 94 Handling, 92 Kicking, and 97 Positioning, he provides strong fundamentals across the board. With four PlayStyles+ like Far Reach+, Long Ball Pass+, Far Throw+, and Cross Claimer+, his defensive control and transition potential increase significantly. Moreover, his 73 Speed makes him well-suited for dealing with through balls and sweeping behind the line.

Ad

You should complete the Futties Razvan Sava Objective if your Ultimate Team still lacks a solid goalkeeper. So, complete the live objective before it expires on August 8, 2025.

Read more EA FC-related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More