EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French midfielder with an amazing 94-rated item to celebrate her legacy in the sport. She has received three impressive PlayStyle+ traits, as well as a five-star weak foot and a massive upgrade to her overall rating and stats.

The Paris FC playmaker has had multiple boosted versions over the years in Ultimate Team, and with Team of the Season items from both French leagues being available in packs, this is the perfect time to release the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released FC Pro Leagues Bundesliga SBC, the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Jordan Henderson (TOTW): 85

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players to be completed, which will raise the overall price slightly.

EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 180,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a 94-rated central attacking midfielder who has a five-star weak foot as well as the Finesse Shot+, Long Ball+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. All these attributes will combine to make her exceptional under the FC IQ system.

