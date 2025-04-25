EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French midfielder with an amazing 94-rated item to celebrate her legacy in the sport. She has received three impressive PlayStyle+ traits, as well as a five-star weak foot and a massive upgrade to her overall rating and stats.
The Paris FC playmaker has had multiple boosted versions over the years in Ultimate Team, and with Team of the Season items from both French leagues being available in packs, this is the perfect time to release the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC
Similar to the recently released FC Pro Leagues Bundesliga SBC, the EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Cata Coll: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Jordan Henderson (TOTW): 85
Task 2: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
Task 4: 88-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players to be completed, which will raise the overall price slightly.
EA FC 25 Gaetane Thiney End of an Era SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 180,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a 94-rated central attacking midfielder who has a five-star weak foot as well as the Finesse Shot+, Long Ball+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. All these attributes will combine to make her exceptional under the FC IQ system.