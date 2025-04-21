EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues Virtual Bundesliga SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues Virtual Bundesliga SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose two out of the four upgraded Bundesliga players available in this player pick. These items are dynamic in nature and can receive further upgrades based on the results of the upcoming Virtual Bundesliga esports tournament.

This is similar to the previously released FC Pro Leagues eLaLiga and ePremier League SBCs, with four players from different participating clubs receiving boosted versions. Gamers can choose between 90-rated versions of Poulsen, Reyna, Bernardo, and Zagadou, and these items can be boosted further depending on the performance of the esports athletes representing their clubs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues Virtual Bundesliga SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the previously released FC Pro Leagues eDivisie SBC, which had three segments, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues Virtual Bundesliga SBC requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Luca Vignali (TOTW): 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Gavi: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luca Vignali (TOTW): 83

Task 3: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 4: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues Virtual Bundesliga SBC requires two Team of the Week players, which will make it slightly more expensive than the ratings suggest.

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues Virtual Bundesliga SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues Virtual Bundesliga SBC is around 105,000 EA FC Coins, which is a reasonable price for two meta items. All four available players have the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, and can be upgraded further as well. However, Poulsen and Reyna will certainly be the most popular choices due to their overpowered stats and traits.

