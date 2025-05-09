EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English midfielder with an amazing 94-rated item that has the stats to be a top-tier midfielder in the current meta. She has not had any high-rated special versions this year, so this item will definitely be popular amongst gamers.

Bayern Munich have a comfortable lead at the top of the GPFBL table, so it comes as no surprise that its players are prominently featured in the Team of the Season lineup as well. The EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to this list.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Jeremie Frimpong SBC, the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Michael Cheek (TOTS): 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Alisson: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Alisson: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

Completing the SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players, which will make it slightly more expensive than anticipated.

EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 380,000 EA FC Coins. This is a reasonable price for an item of this caliber. She has the Incisive pass+, Long Ball Pass+, and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, as well as 90+ stats in all key aspects. This will definitely make her an elite-tier midfielder under the FC IQ system.

