EA FC 25 Gift Monday POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Based on a recent X post from @AsyFutTrader, EA Sports is rumored to drop Gift Monday POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. Per the leak, the 23-year-old Nigerian potentially won the February Liga F POTM title for showcasing a stellar performance in the league.

Ad

After receiving a huge boost and positive response for her Team of the Week (TOTW) item, this is expected to be a great addition to the Ultimate Team. This article will explore all the details that have been leaked, so far, regarding the rumored EA FC 25 Gift Monday POTM SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from reputed leaker X/@AsyFutTrader. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Gift Monday POTM SBC (Liga F) has been leaked

Gift Monday is surely one of the key figures for the UD Tenerife squad, helping them constantly with her goalscoring ability. Currently, she's the third-highest goalscorer in Liga F.

Her performance in February is surely commendable, as she bagged two crucial goals against Sevilla and Valencia, helping Tenerife win two out of their three matches. This could be a huge reason for her to potentially secure the POTM title.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, Monday's TOTW card has already received some positive feedback from the EA FC Community. If the rumor from AsyFutTrader stands true, the potentially upcoming Gift Monday POTM SBC card is expected to be much better and can fit into the meta easily.

What could the EA FC 25 Gift Monday POTM SBC item look like?

At the time of this writing, there's no official information about who won Liga F February POTM. However, based on AsyFutTrader's X post, the Nigerian striker will eventually receive an 88-rated POTM SBC card with the following attributes across the board:

Ad

Pace : 96

: 96 Shooting : 86

: 86 Passing : 83

: 83 Dribbling : 90

: 90 Defending : 80

: 80 Physicality: 88

Additionally, Monday is rumored to receive First Touch+ and Finesse Shot+ playstyles. Even though these are quite effective traits considering the current EA FC 25 meta, many gamers will find it hard to link her to any Ultimate Team squad because of Nigeria and Liga F links. However, she can be a great fit in a squad dominated by Liga F player cards.

How much could the EA FC 25 Gift Monday POTM SBC cost?

Ad

Monday's 86-rated TOTW card costs around 25,000 EA FC Coins now. Considering the attributes of the rumored Gift Monday POTM SBC card, it's expected to cost somewhere around 30,000 to 50,000 EA FC Coins. However, as already mentioned, readers are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt.

For more POTM, Fantasy FC, and other promo-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback