EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution in Ultimate Team. If your right-wingers lack the correct technical skills and a handful of pivotal PlayStyles on the virtual pitch, the latest EVO can save your day. At a price of 700 EA FC Points or 100,000 EA FC Coins, eligible player cards will receive significant boosts to their shooting, dribbling, reactions, and other attributes via this Evolution.

Ad

That said, this article will cover the necessary details about the EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution in Ultimate Team, such as its requirements, upgrade levels, and the best player cards to use.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution

The latest EVO's requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution is specially catered towards the right-winger player cards on the virtual pitch. Here are the requirements to be eligible for for it in Ultimate Team:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 91

Physical: Max 82

Total Positions: Max 3

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: RW

Read more: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dreamchasers Hero SBC

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution

Numerous player cards featuring RW as their primary or secondary position should be eligible for the EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution. However, a few of them will benefit the most compared to the rest. Here are the best player cards to use for this EVO:

Ad

Micheal Oilse: 89

Lamine Yamal: 89

Victor Ibarbo: 78

Mohamed Salah: 89

Jairzinho: 89

Bernando Silva: 89

Juan Mata: 88

Brahim Diaz: 88

Oscar Bobb: 72

Luis Figo: 89

David Beckham: 88

Lamine Yamal: 84

Rayan Cherki: 89

Bukayo Saka: 87

Nedim Bajrami: 89

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 GOAT Behaviour Evolution

The final level of GOAT Behaviour EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 GOAT Behavior Evolution offers five upgrade levels featuring several pivotal attributes such as ball control, dribbling, and many more. Here are the relevant details:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 92)

Pace: 10 (Max 91)

Ball Control: 35 (Max 92)

Crossing: 30 (Max 90)

Vision: 35 (Max 90)

PlayStyles: Technical (Max 10)

Roles: Inside Forward++

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 92)

Shooting: 20 (Max 92)

Agility: 30 (Max 92)

Dribbling: 35 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Finesse Shot (Max 10)

Roles: False 9++

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 92)

Pace: 15 (Max 91)

Balance: 30 (Max 92)

Free Kick: 50

PlayStyles+: Technical+

PlayStyles: First Touch, Trivela

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 92)

Shooting: 20 (Max 92)

Curve: 40 (Max 90)

Reactions: 40 (Max 92)

Short Passing: 40 (Max 90)

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles: Dead Ball (Max 10)

Level 5 upgrades

Ad

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Physical: 25 (Max 82)

Long Passing: 30 (Max 90)

Composure: 40 (Max 92)

PlayStyles+: First Touch+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Low Driven Shot (Max 10)

Cosmetic Upgrade

Also read: Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC

Gamers must head to the Ultimate Team mode to complete the following set of challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 5 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

For more such EVO-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback