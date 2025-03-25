EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more 

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution in Ultimate Team. The free EVO is specially catered to player cards in the CDM position and upgrades pivotal attributes like pace, passing, stamina, dribbling, and more. Furthermore, it offers several exciting PlayStyles and PlayStyles+, helping the cards achieve their full potential.
If your defensive midfielder has been underperforming on the virtual pitch recently, this evolution can benefit them. This article will discuss all the necessary aspects of the Guardian of the Pitch Evolution in EA FC 25, such as upgrade levels, requirements, the best players to use, and more.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution
The CDM players must meet the following conditions to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution:
- Overall: Max 89
- Pace: Max 85
- Defending: Max 88
- Physical: Max 90
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 2
- Position: CDM
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution
While several CDM options are available, here are a few best player options gamers must try using on the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution in Ultimate Team:
- Frenkie De Jong: 88
- Fridolina Rolfo: 89
- Yaya Toure: 87
- Pedri: 89
- Hakan Calhanoglu: 88
- Blaise Matuidi: 88
- Douglas Luiz: 88
- Philip Lahm: 89
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 88
- Steven Gerrard: 89
- Kobbie Mainoo: 88
- Luka Modric: 89
- Ismael Bennacer: 89
- Declan Rice: 88
- Stanislav Lobotka: 89
All player cards mentioned above can perform better with the upgrade.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution
Each upgrade level of the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution offers distinct attribute upgrades, such as pace, aggression, stamina, and exciting playstyles. Here are the upgrade levels:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 6 (Max 90)
- Pace: 7 (Max 86)
- Heading Accuracy: 5
- Strength: 8 (Max 90)
- PlayStyles: Block, Relentless (Max 10)
Level 2 upgrades
- Shooting: 3
- Aggression: 5 (Max 90)
- Stand Tackle: 5 (Max 88)
- Stamina: 5 (Max 95)
- PlayStyles: Intercept (Max 10)
Level 3 upgrades
- Passing: 9 (Max 88)
- Dribbling: 3 (Max 87)
- Interceptions: 10 (Max 88)
- PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass, Pinged Pass (Max 10)
- Roles: Wide Half++
Level 4 upgrades
- Defensive Awareness: 10 (Max 90)
- Weak Foot: 3 (Max 4)
- PlayStyles+: Press Proven+ (Max 2)
- PlayStyles: Anticipate (Max 10)
- Roles: Centre Half++
Gamers must navigate to the Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 25 to complete the following challenges and upgrade their CDM player cards:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Assist three goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
