EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more 

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution in Ultimate Team. The free EVO is specially catered to player cards in the CDM position and upgrades pivotal attributes like pace, passing, stamina, dribbling, and more. Furthermore, it offers several exciting PlayStyles and PlayStyles+, helping the cards achieve their full potential.

Ad

If your defensive midfielder has been underperforming on the virtual pitch recently, this evolution can benefit them. This article will discuss all the necessary aspects of the Guardian of the Pitch Evolution in EA FC 25, such as upgrade levels, requirements, the best players to use, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

The CDM players must meet the following conditions to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 85

Defending: Max 88

Physical: Max 90

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CDM

Read more: Cesc Fabregas, Michael Carrick, and others rumored to arrive as Heroes in future EA FC

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution

While several CDM options are available, here are a few best player options gamers must try using on the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Ad

Frenkie De Jong : 88

: 88 Fridolina Rolfo : 89

: 89 Yaya Toure : 87

: 87 Pedri : 89

: 89 Hakan Calhanoglu: 88

88 Blaise Matuidi: 88

88 Douglas Luiz : 88

: 88 Philip Lahm : 89

: 89 Aurelien Tchouameni : 88

: 88 Steven Gerrard : 89

: 89 Kobbie Mainoo: 88

88 Luka Modric : 89

: 89 Ismael Bennacer : 89

: 89 Declan Rice : 88

: 88 Stanislav Lobotka: 89

All player cards mentioned above can perform better with the upgrade.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution

The final level of the Guardian of the Pitch EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Each upgrade level of the EA FC 25 Guardian of the Pitch Evolution offers distinct attribute upgrades, such as pace, aggression, stamina, and exciting playstyles. Here are the upgrade levels:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 6 (Max 90)

Pace: 7 (Max 86)

Heading Accuracy: 5

Strength: 8 (Max 90)

PlayStyles: Block, Relentless (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrades

Shooting: 3

Aggression: 5 (Max 90)

Stand Tackle: 5 (Max 88)

Stamina: 5 (Max 95)

PlayStyles: Intercept (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Passing: 9 (Max 88)

Dribbling: 3 (Max 87)

Interceptions: 10 (Max 88)

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass, Pinged Pass (Max 10)

Roles: Wide Half++

Level 4 upgrades

Defensive Awareness: 10 (Max 90)

Weak Foot: 3 (Max 4)

PlayStyles+: Press Proven+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Anticipate (Max 10)

Roles: Centre Half++

Also read: Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Ad

Gamers must navigate to the Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 25 to complete the following challenges and upgrade their CDM player cards:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 3 challenges:

Assist three goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

For more information on the latest EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback