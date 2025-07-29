EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German forward with a 96-rated version on the virtual pitch. The MLS superstar is regarded as one of the best players in American club football, and the latest item does justice to his abilities by making him overpowered in the current meta as well.
Despite his reputation and consistency in the league, the Nashville SC star has not had any previous special versions in Ultimate Team this season. With the FUTTIES promo being the conclusive event of the game cycle, EA Sports has finally provided him with a massive boost via the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Declan Rice SBC, the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC also requires just two squads to be unlocked. This will make the 96-rated item extremely popular amongst gamers, as he will be cheap to obtain and will also be eligible for some Evolutions due to his low overall rating compared to other high-tier FUTTIES items.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Germany
- German players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Marta: 84
Task 2: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kika Nazareth: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 96-rated player who can play as either a CAM or a striker on the virtual pitch. He has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, exceptional stats in all relevant areas, as well as meta PlayStyles like First Touch+, Quickstep+, Technical+ and Trivela+. These traits will boost his abilities even further and make him an excellent playmaker under the FC IQ system.