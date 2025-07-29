EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German forward with a 96-rated version on the virtual pitch. The MLS superstar is regarded as one of the best players in American club football, and the latest item does justice to his abilities by making him overpowered in the current meta as well.

Ad

Despite his reputation and consistency in the league, the Nashville SC star has not had any previous special versions in Ultimate Team this season. With the FUTTIES promo being the conclusive event of the game cycle, EA Sports has finally provided him with a massive boost via the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Declan Rice SBC, the EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC also requires just two squads to be unlocked. This will make the 96-rated item extremely popular amongst gamers, as he will be cheap to obtain and will also be eligible for some Evolutions due to his low overall rating compared to other high-tier FUTTIES items.

Ad

Trending

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Germany

German players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kika Nazareth: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Ad

The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 25 Hany Mukhtar FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 96-rated player who can play as either a CAM or a striker on the virtual pitch. He has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, exceptional stats in all relevant areas, as well as meta PlayStyles like First Touch+, Quickstep+, Technical+ and Trivela+. These traits will boost his abilities even further and make him an excellent playmaker under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More