EA Sports has introduced the FC 25 Heavy Mettle Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their favorite defensive midfielders. This free EVO mainly upgrades players' defensive attributes by providing them certain Roles (Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Holding++, etc.), PlayStyles+ (Bruiser+, Block+, etc.), and makes them tanky to perform better against top-notch attackers.

On that note, this article will highlight all the pivotal aspects, such as requirements, the best player to use, upgrade levels, and challenges regarding Heavy Mettle Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Heavy Mettle Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here are a few requirements for CDM cards to be eligible for the Heavy Mettle Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Overall : Max 90

: Max 90 Pace : Max 90

: Max 90 PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyles+ : Max 3

: Max 3 Position: CDM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Heavy Mettle Evolution

Here's a list of player cards that will provide the best possible results under the FC IQ system after undergoing the FC Heavy Mettle Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Pascal Gross : 90

: 90 Pedri : 90

: 90 Patrick Vieira : 90

: 90 Jobe Bellingham : 90

: 90 Tijjani Reijnders : 88

: 88 Aleksander Pavlovic : 89

: 89 Ryan Gravenberch : 90

: 90 Frank Lampard : 90

: 90 Yaya Toure : 90

: 90 Youri Tielemans : 90

: 90 Ethan Mbappe : 90

: 90 Javier Zanetti: 89

89 Vincent Kompany: 90

90 Lothar Matthaus: 90

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Heavy Mettle Evolution

Heavy Mettle EVO upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Heavy Mettle Evolution offers only three unique upgrade levels, prioritizing a player's defending aspects by providing different Roles and PlayStyles+. That said, here's a detailed list of the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: +5 (Max 93)

Pace: +5 (Max 90)

Physical: 8 (Max 93)

PlayStyles+: Bruiser+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Block (Max 9)

Roles: Holding++

Level 2 upgrades

Shooting: 2 (Max 85)

Passing: 5 (Max 90)

Defending: 8 (Max 92)

PlayStyles+: Block+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Slide Tackle (Max 9)

Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++

Level 3 upgrades

Defending: 7 (Max 92)

Physical: 7 (Max 93)

Weak Foot: 2 (Max 4)

PlayStyles+: Slide Tackle+ (Max 3)

Roles: Centre Half++

Cosmetic Upgrade

One must fulfill the following set of challenges in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team to complete the upgrade process of the invested player cards:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Considering the Heavy Mettle EVO being free, gamers should opt for this process since it provides mostly desirable Roles, PlayStyles, and PlayStyles+ to the player cards to be an unstoppable defensive force in the current FC 25 meta.

For daily updates on the latest EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

