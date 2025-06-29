EA FC 25 Hector Bellerin Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Hector Bellerin Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with a left-back version on the virtual pitch. This is a throwback to his inclusion in the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo, where he also received a left-back item with similar overall rating and stats. This brand new item can also play as a central midfielder, making him even more appealing.
The Shapeshifters promo is renowned for providing popular players with unique new roles that redefine the way they play and perform. The EA FC 25 Hector Bellerin Flashback SBC is the perfect addition for this event.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Hector Bellerin Flashback SBC
Similar to the recently released Melvine Malard PTG SBC, the EA FC 25 Hector Bellerin Flashback SBC also requries three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Pedri: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
While the rating requirements are not too high, all three segments of the SBC need TOTS or TOTW players, which will raise the overall cost.
EA FC 25 Hector Bellerin Flashback SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 94-rated left-back with 99 pace, 94 dribbling and five-star skill moves. He can also play as a winger or central midfielder, and possesses the Rapid+, Whipped Pass+ and Tiki Taka+ PlayStyles. These attributes and traits will make him effective in the left-back and CM positions under the FC IQ system.