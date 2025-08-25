EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo, providing the French striker with a 98-rated item to celebrate his move to the Premier League. The former Bundesliga attacker recently secured a move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool, and this SBC item is his first special version for his new club.
The EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike FUTTIES SBC is the latest transfer SBC to be released during the Pre-Season event. His new teammate Florian Wirtz also received an SBC item recently, with both items being 98-rated.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike FUTTIES SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the recently released Salma Paralluelo SBC, the EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4+5: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Flint: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 6: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 7+8: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 9+10: 93-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 11+12: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike FUTTIES SBC is around 450,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 98-rated striker who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles like Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, Aerial+ and Press Proven+. He can also play on the left-wing, making him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.