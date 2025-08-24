EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain this 98-rated item on the virtual pitch. The FC Barcelona superstar is widely regarded as one of the best youngsters in the world of women's football, and this item accurately depicts her abilities.

Ad

This item was released earlier in the game cycle as part of the Path to Glory event. These items received upgrades based on their nation's performance at the UEFA WEURO tournament. With Spain losing in the Final, this item failed to become 99-rated overall. However, the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC is still an amazing addition to any squad.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Leah Williamson PTG SBC, the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Liga F

Liga F players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3: Top Form

Ad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Sophia Wilson (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 4: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Flint: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 5+6: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Flint: 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Ad

Task 7: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Martin Odegaard: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 8: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC is around 450,000 coins. While this is higher than her price in the transfer market, most SBCs can be completed for almost free due to the large number of special items currently available in packs. The item itself has the stats required to be elite-tier as a winger under the FC IQ system, as well as five meta PlayStyle+ traits, making this SBC worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More