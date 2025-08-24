EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain this 98-rated item on the virtual pitch. The FC Barcelona superstar is widely regarded as one of the best youngsters in the world of women's football, and this item accurately depicts her abilities.
This item was released earlier in the game cycle as part of the Path to Glory event. These items received upgrades based on their nation's performance at the UEFA WEURO tournament. With Spain losing in the Final, this item failed to become 99-rated overall. However, the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC is still an amazing addition to any squad.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC
Similar to the previously released Leah Williamson PTG SBC, the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Liga F
- Liga F players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Sophia Wilson (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 4: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Flint: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 5+6: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Flint: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 7: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Martin Odegaard: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 8: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo Path to Glory SBC is around 450,000 coins. While this is higher than her price in the transfer market, most SBCs can be completed for almost free due to the large number of special items currently available in packs. The item itself has the stats required to be elite-tier as a winger under the FC IQ system, as well as five meta PlayStyle+ traits, making this SBC worth completing.