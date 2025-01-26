EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more 

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution, exclusively catered toward base Icon player cards in Ultimate Team. This is the first EVO that can be acquired through a squad building challenge (SBC). This means gamers must fulfill the Icon Evolution Upgrade SBC's tasks to unlock the free evolution.

The exclusive SBC allows gamers to upgrade their base Icon cards' basic attributes such as shooting, dribbling, physicality, weak foot, skills, etc. This Iconic Rise Evolution guide will explore all the requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and other necessary details of the SBC.

All tasks and solutions to unlock the EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution

Icon Evolution upgrade SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers must complete the Icon Evolution upgrade SBC to unlock the EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution. To complete the SBC, here are the stipulations and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Iconic Evolution Upgrade

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Andrew Robertson: 85

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Gabriel: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Josko Gvardiol: 83

Granit Xhaka: 86

Lorenzo Pellegrini: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Mauro Icardi: 83

Ella Toone TOTW: 86

Robin Le Normand: 83

The overall cost to complete the Icon Evolution upgrade SBC is around 41,950 EA FC Coins. The requirement for TOTW (Team of the Week) players might affect the price of the overall SBC.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution

The Iconic Rise Evolution is exclusive to only base Icon cards in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, they must meet some overall rating criteria to be eligible for the evolution. Here are the requirements:

Overall: 88

Rarity: Icon

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution

Bale can be used in Iconic Rise EA FC 25 evolution (Image via EA Sports)

While the requirements are straightforward, it opens up a large base Icon player pool to use for this EVO. However, some cards provide the best outcome after undergoing the latest Icon Evolution.

Here's a list of base Icon players to use in this Iconic Rise Evolution:

Patrick Vieira: 88

Gareth Bale: 88

Laurent Blanc: 88

Lilian Thuram: 88

Rio Ferdinand: 88

Franck Ribery: 88

David Beckham: 88

Frank Rijkaard: 87

Bastian Schweinsteiger: 88

Wayne Rooney: 88

Fernando Torres: 87

Steven Gerrard: 88

Ronald Koeman: 88

Micheal Essien: 86

All base Icon cards mentioned above will receive significant upgrades and can fit the current meta in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution

Iconic Rise EVO offers two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to other free evolutions in Ultimate Team, the Iconic Rise Evolution offers two upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrade:

Overall: 4 (Max 90)

Pace: 5 (Max 86)

Shooting: 6 (Max 90)

Passing: 4 (Max 86)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 89)

Defending: 2 (Max 89)

Level 2 upgrade:

Pace: 5 (Max 86)

Passing: 4 (Max 86)

Physical: 2 (Max 85)

Weak Foot: 1 (Max 4)

Skills: 1 (Max 4)

Here are the challenges to complete the Icon Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team modes:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 matches while conceding one goal or less in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

