EA FC 25 Iker Muniain Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Fans can relive Athletic Bilbao's incredible 2019 season with the recently released Iker Muniain Flashback SBC in EA FC 25. Muniain, who currently plays for San Lorenzo in the Argentine Primera División, was playing his craft with Los Leones in the 2018-19 season, which they finished in the eighth position.

Unfortunately, this SBC seems to be quite weak considering the current FC 25 meta, but those who are low on funds can use its Playmaker++ role at the CAM position to their advantage. Moreover, this is Muniain's first promo card of the year and is a massive step up from his 79-rated Common Gold item (which didn't see much use on the virtual pitch).

That said, this article will explore all the tasks/requirements of the EA FC 25 Iker Muniain Flashback SBC and the cheapest fodder player cards to use to complete it.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Iker Muniain Flashback SBC

Iker Muniain SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other Flashback SBC card, the EA FC 25 Iker Muniain Flashback SBC requires multiple squads (two in this case) in order to finally get access to the main item. Since both squads require Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, the overall cost to complete the SBC might increase based on the current market trends.

Regardless, here's a list of the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete this SBC:

Task 1: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solution 1

David Soria: 81

Valentina Giancinti: 82

Savinho: 82

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Romelu Lukaku: 82

Tabea Sellner: 82

Modibo Sagnan TOTW: 83

Patrik Schick: 82

Expected price: 22,100 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Robin Le Normand: 83

David Toshevski TOTW: 85

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Angel Di Maria: 83

Cristian Romero: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Nathan Ake: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Ashleigh Neville: 83

Expected price: 23,000 EA FC Coins

The estimated cost to complete the EA FC 25 Iker Muniain Flashback SBC is around 45,400 EA FC Coins, which appears to be a fair price considering the player card's caliber in the current meta.

EA FC 25 Iker Muniain Flashback SBC: Review

The stats of the latest Flashback SBC (Image via EA Sports)

The Iker Muniain Flashback SBC features Finesse Shot+ and Low-Driven Shot+ PlayStyle traits to complement his CAM position on the virtual pitch. Gamers can easily exploit his 88 Shooting stat with these traits.

However, considering the current FC 25 meta, EA could've provided at least 90 Shooting to make this Flashback item more relevant. Moreover, the 62 Defending stat might translate to issues regarding intercepting crucial opponent passes.

In any case, those looking to get a high-rated fodder card at a cheap price can opt for this SBC.

