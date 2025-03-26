EA FC 25 Isco POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

Amidst the anticipation of Mbappe potentially receiving another POTM award, EA Sports is expected to drop an Isco POTM SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, according to an X post by renowned leaker @FutSheriff. The Spanish midfielder's rumored POTM item could mirror his incredible performance in March 2025. As a result, it might feature a few overpowered ratings with meta PlayStyles+.

Ad

This article sheds some light on all the leaked details we have on the potential arrival of the EA FC 25 Isco POTM SBC in Ultimate Team servers.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Isco POTM SBC has been leaked on social media

The ex-Real Madrid star Isco cuts an impressive figure in LaLiga. Best known as "Isco Disco," the midfield maestro is known for his creative mindset and dribbling skills on the pitch. After returning from a major injury, Isco found his groove mid-season. His recent performances in March 2025 earned him a righteous place among the LaLiga March POTM nominees.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Spaniard scored two goals and two assists in three appearances, among which his performance against his former Los Blancos teammates was the talk of the town.

Read more: Guardian of the Pitch Evolution guide

According to @FutSheriff, the Spanish maestro is expected to get his first POTM SBC item in this iteration of EA FC. Currently, Isco possesses a FUT Birthday promo card that has been well-received by the community.

Ad

If the rumor is to be believed, Isco's upcoming SBC item might be more overpowered than all his existing items in this iteration so far. Hence, gamers will be looking forward to it.

What could the EA FC 25 Isco POTM SBC item look like?

Isco's classic number 22 (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has yet to reveal any information related to the upcoming LaLiga Player of the Month award. However, @FutSheriff has predicted that the Isco POTM SBC will feature a 91-rated CAM card with the following stats across the board:

Ad

Pace: 88

Shooting: 85

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 77

Physicality: 89

Moreover, the SBC item is expected to receive Technical+ and Pinged Pass+ playstyles to perform better on the virtual pitch. The 90 dribbling and 88 pace should do well in exploiting the PlayStyles+ if the predicted stats are to be believed. Moreover, the LaLiga and Spanish traits should help gamers find him the perfect place in any Ultimate Team.

Also read: Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC

How much could the EA FC 25 Isco POTM SBC item cost?

Ad

Currently, Isco's 91-rated FUT Birthday edition costs around 49,500 EA FC Coins. If the predicted attributes from @FutSheriff prove true, the Isco POTM SBC should cost around 45,000 to 55,000 EA FC Coins to complete. However, his existing FUT Birthday card's stats seem better than the upcoming variation.

The potential SBC item is expected to possess better PlayStyles+, helping the Spanish midfield maestro perform better, according to the meta. Regardless, we cannot confirm which one is better since there's no official info regarding the item.

Ad

For more POTM SBC-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback