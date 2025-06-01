EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on a 95-rated version of the English striker. Considering he was the second-highest goalscorer in the Saudi League this season, fans were surprised that he was not included in the main TOTS lineup. However, he has now received an item that does justice to his abilities.
The former Premier League superstar has been exceptional for Al Ahli since joining the club from Brentford. He has only been outscored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the league this season, and the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is a testament to how consistent he has been. He is now the latest addition to the Saudi League TOTS promo.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to his teammate Riyad Mahrez, the English striker also requires two squads to be unlocked in Ultimate Team. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC:
Task 1: England
- Players from England: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Bukayo Saka: 87
- Willi Orban: 83
- Bruno Guimaraes: 85
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
Task 2: 85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- William Saliba: 87
- Bruno Fernandes: 87
- David De Gea: 84
- Prasnikar: 84
- Yassine Bounou: 84
- Giugliano: 84
- Alba Redondo: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Baltimore: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make this item even cheaper to obtain in the current state of the transfer market.
EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 EA FC Coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 95-rated striker who has a five-star weak foot, 93 Pace, 95 Shooting, and 95 Physicality. He also has the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles, which is arguably the perfect combination of traits for a striker under the FC IQ system.
He has all the attributes required to be an elite-tier striker on the virtual pitch, making this a must-complete SBC in Ultimate Team.