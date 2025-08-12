EA FC 25 Jaedyn Shaw FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jaedyn Shaw FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, offering gamers a chance to obtain a 97-rated version of the NWSL superstar on the virtual pitch. Other than her 85-rated Team of the Week version released much earlier in the game cycle, this is her only special item in FUT this year.

The ongoing FUTTIES event has provided fans with a mix of extremely expensive SBCs like Franck Ribery, as well as cheap but overpowered SBCs like Inaki Williams. The EA FC 25 Jaedyn Shaw FUTTIES SBC is an example of the latter, as the 97-rated winger is easy to unlock but has the stats to be a top-tier attacker in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jaedyn Shaw FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Lois Openda SBC, the EA FC 25 Jaedyn Shaw FUTTIES SBC also requires just two squads to be unlocked. The stipulations for these squads are also very lenient, making this amazing item even more cheap and accessible for most gamers. This will make her a popular option amongst fans who want an amazing super-sub or an upgrade to their right-wing position on a low budget.

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

EA FC 25 Jaedyn Shaw FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated winger who has 99 pace, 96 shooting, 96 passing, 96 dribbling, and meta PlayStyles like Tiki Taka+, Pinged Pass+, Incisive Pass+, and Finesse Shot+. She can also play as a CAM, making her a versatile playmaking option under the FC IQ system. Overall, this SBC is certainly worth completing.

