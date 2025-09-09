EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English youngster with a 99-rated version as part of the ongoing Pre-Season event. He recently moved from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea, and this is his very first special version as part of his new team.
This is the latest transferred player SBC to be released during the Pre-Season event, with other massive names like Viktor Gyokeres and Thomas Muller also receiving 99-rated versions recently. The EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC is similar in this regard, as he has received a massive boost compared to his previous items.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Thomas Muller SBC, the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Baresi: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 140,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a 99-rated winger who has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier attacker under the FC IQ system.