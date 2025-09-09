EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English youngster with a 99-rated version as part of the ongoing Pre-Season event. He recently moved from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea, and this is his very first special version as part of his new team.

Ad

This is the latest transferred player SBC to be released during the Pre-Season event, with other massive names like Viktor Gyokeres and Thomas Muller also receiving 99-rated versions recently. The EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC is similar in this regard, as he has received a massive boost compared to his previous items.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Thomas Muller SBC, the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Baresi: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Ad

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Ad

EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 140,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a 99-rated winger who has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier attacker under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More