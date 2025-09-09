  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:31 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English youngster with a 99-rated version as part of the ongoing Pre-Season event. He recently moved from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea, and this is his very first special version as part of his new team.

Ad

This is the latest transferred player SBC to be released during the Pre-Season event, with other massive names like Viktor Gyokeres and Thomas Muller also receiving 99-rated versions recently. The EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC is similar in this regard, as he has received a massive boost compared to his previous items.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Thomas Muller SBC, the EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Borussia Dortmund

  • Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 2: England

  • England players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Baresi: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: Bundesliga

  • Bundesliga players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Ad

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
Ad

EA FC 25 Jamie Gittens FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 140,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a 99-rated winger who has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier attacker under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications