EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team based on a leak by @FutSheriff on X, who has provided accurate and reliable information in the past. The English striker is a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch, and his various special items have been extremely overpowered over the years.

The Leiceister City forward is regarded as one of the most underrated strikers of the last decade. He has been extremely loyal and consistent for the Foxes, leading them to the Premier League title and sticking by them even after they were relegated. However, he has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season, making it the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to release the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

The EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC has been leaked

With the Premier League Team of the Season arriving soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC is likely to be released during the upcoming week as well. He made a name for himself with his amazing attacking abilities in the English top-flight, scoring 143 goals and providing 47 assists during his tenure.

With Team of the Season items now receiving up to four PlayStyle+ traits, this SBC item could potentially be elite-tier under the FC IQ system.

What would the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored item are not known, FUTSheriff predicts he could be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 95

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 70

Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Aerial+, Power Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles. These potential traits are a perfect encapsulation of his strengths and can make him an effective striker on the virtual pitch.

How much would the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC cost?

The talismanic English striker previously received a 91-rated version during the Grassroot Greats promo. This item costs around 275,000 coins in the transfer market. If the rumored stats and PlayStyles for the leaked SBC item prove to be accurate, 600,000 to 800,000 coins will be a reasonable price for a player of this caliber.

