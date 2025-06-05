EA FC 25 Jan Vertonghen End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Jan Vertonghen End of an Era SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. The Belgian defender had an amazing career in the world of international and club football, and he could now receive an amazing item to celebrate his legacy in the sport.

The former Spurs centre-back is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of the modern era in the Premier League. He formed an efficient partnership with Toby Alderweireld for the London club, dominating attackers for years and earning various boosted items on the virtual pitch as well. The leaked EA FC 25 Jan Vertonghen End of an Era SBC is a testament to his abilities.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Jan Vertonghen End of an Era SBC has been leaked on social media

The upcoming Ultimate Team of the Season event is rumored to feature some massive player SBCs, including various End of an Era items. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric having left their clubs at the end of the recently concluded season, they will soon receive boosted versions in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Jan Vertonghen End of an Era SBC is the latest such inclusion.

The Belgian centre-back announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2024/25 season, and is now rumored to receive his very first special item of the season.

What will the EA FC 25 Jan Vertonghen End of an Era SBC look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, the SBC version will be 92-rated with the following stats and attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 75

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 93

Physicality: 93

He is also rumored to possess the Jockey+, Intercept+, and Bruiser+ playstyles, which will enhance his defensive abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Jan Vertonghen End of an Era SBC cost?

While the rumored SBC item possesses the stats and traits requried to be a top-tier centre-back in the current EA FC 25 meta, there are multiple Team of the Season players who are superior and affordable. However, the Belgian defender will still be exceptional and a price of around 150,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

