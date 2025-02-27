EA FC 25 Jean-Philippe Mateta Fantasy FC SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Jean-Philippe Mateta Fantasy FC SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a post by X/DonkTrading. This is a reliable account for such leaks and has provided accurate information in the past, so it is expected that the French attacker will be part of the ongoing promo as an SBC item.

The Fantasy FC promo will enter its second week soon in Ultimate Team. There have been plenty of amazing SBCs released over the course of the first week, including the likes of Joao Felix and Guti.

While the Crystal Palace striker is not as much of a fan-favorite as the others, the EA FC 25 Jean-Philippe Mateta Fantasy FC SBC will still be pretty exciting and overpowered.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

The EA FC 25 Jean-Philippe Mateta Fantasy FC SBC is leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Players from the Fantasy FC promo are eligible for upgrades based on their team's results and performances in domestic competitions. This makes the event even more exciting, as it brings new hype to real-life football matches. With Crystal Palace being 12th in the Premier League at the moment, the EA FC 25 Jean-Philippe Mateta Fantasy FC SBC could potentially receive some upgrades.

While the team is not competing for a spot in the top four, they can still achieve the results required for the item to receive upgrades in the future. If the SBC arrives with an amazing initial boost, it could be worth completing for gamers with Premier League squads.

What could the EA FC 25 Jean-Philippe Mateta Fantasy FC SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, DonkTrading included a prediction that suggests it will be 88-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 91

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 48

Physicality: 90

Jean-Philippe Mateta is also rumored to possess the Power Shot+ PlayStyle. While it is disappointing that he will initially only have one PlayStyle+, this trait will allow him to score powerful shots from long-range opportunities. This will make him even more lethal as a striker under the FC IQ system.

How much could the EA FC 25 Jean-Philippe Mateta Fantasy FC SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as Jean-Philippe Mateta does not possess any previous special items in Ultimate Team. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 100,000 coins is reasonable for such an item in the current state of the transfer market.

