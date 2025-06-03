EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires around 150,000 coins or 600 FC Points to be unlocked, but the useful upgrades on offer make it worth the investment.

There have been plenty of paid EVOs released during the Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution being the latest addition as part of the MLS and Saudi League TOTS promo.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 98

Passing: Max 98

Physical: Max 87

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Position: CAM

These stipulations will allow plenty of top-tier CAMs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options:

Igor Paixao: 92

Mario Gotze: 92

Zico: 92

Christian Eriksen: 92

Lionel Messi: 92

Marco Reus: 92

Michael Olise: 91

Neymar: 91

Bastian Schweinsteiger: 91

Arda Guler: 91

Youri Tielemans: 90

Pedri: 90

All these players will become elite-tier CAMs under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Tea and Biscuits EVO, the EA FC 25 Jeddah's Hero Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +8 (Max 94)

Shooting +6 (Max 91)

Ball control +18 (Max 94)

Skills +4 star

Quickstep PlayStyle

Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +10 (Max 90)

Agility +18 (Max 94)

Dribbling +18 (Max 94)

Balance +18 (Max 94)

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 94)

Composure +22 (Max 90)

Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Classic 10++

Level 4 upgrades:

Shooting +7 (Max 91)

Weak Foot +3 star

Reactions +22 (Max 90)

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Shadow Striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

