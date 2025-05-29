EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central defensive midfielders on the virtual pitch and make them relevant in the current meta. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers.

This is the final EVO to be released during the LaLiga Team of the Season event. While the overall rating cap is not as high as some of the other Evolutions released over the course of the week, the boosts on offer and the free nature of the EVO will make the EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution a worthwhile proposition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 91

Pace: Max 90

Position: CDM

Physicality: Max 93

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are rather lenient and will leave room for some amazing CDMs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:

Joao Neves: 91

Eduardo Camavinga: 91

Frenkie De Jong: 91

Renato Sanches: 91

Rodrigo Bentancur: 91

Lothar Matthaus: 90

Pascal Gross: 90

Patrick Vieira: 90

Pedri: 90

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Atomic Flea EVO, the EA FC 25 Tea and Biscuits Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each of the levels:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 88)

Passing +15 (Max 94)

Balance +5 (Max 85)

Weak Foot +4 star

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Deep Lying playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Defending +20 (Max 92)

Physical +10 (Max 90)

Reactions +8 (Max 90)

Agility +5 (Max 85)

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle.

Level 3 upgrades:

Passing +10 (Max 94)

Skills +3 star

Composure +8 (Max 90)

Press Proven and Long Ball PlayStyle

Incisive pass+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Ball control +5 (Max 94)

Dribbling +5 (Max 92)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Press Proven+ playStyle

Holding++

These are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

