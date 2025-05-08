  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 08, 2025 13:51 GMT
The Frimpong SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Frimpong SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the Bundesliga Team of the Season event. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the Dutch defender will receive an incredible item that will provide him with the upgrade he needs to be elite-tier in the current meta once again.

Ad

He previously received a 91-rated TOTY Honourable Mentions version earlier in the game cycle. While this item was exceptional at the time of his release, he has now fallen behind the power curve. However, the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC will make him relevant once again with boosted stats and additional PlayStyle+ traits.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

Despite Bayer Leverkusen failing to retain their league title, their players still had several impressive showings and helped them secure second place in the league table behind Bayern Munich. Their top performers are rumored to be part of the leaked Bundesliga TOTS roster, with the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC being one of the inclusions.

Ad
Ad

He has already received two special versions in Ultimate Team this year during the RTTK and Team of the Year promos. However, his leaked SBC item is superior in every aspect.

What will the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC item look like?

X/FUTSheriff suggests that the SBC version will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 99
  • Shooting: 85
  • Passing: 88
  • Dribbling: 95
  • Defending: 90
  • Physicality: 87

He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Technical+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. These are excellent traits for a wing-back to possess under the FC IQ system. While the Technical+ PlayStyle will boost his dribbling, the Quickstep+ PlayStyle will make him even quicker and the Anticipate+ PlayStyle will improve his tackling. All these attributes will combine to make him a well-rounded defender.

Ad

How much will the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

If the leaked stats and traits prove to be accurate, this could be one of the best right-backs in the entire game. With fodder being extremely cheap to obtain in the current state of the transfer market, a cost of around 500,000 to 700,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications