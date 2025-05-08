EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the Bundesliga Team of the Season event. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the Dutch defender will receive an incredible item that will provide him with the upgrade he needs to be elite-tier in the current meta once again.
He previously received a 91-rated TOTY Honourable Mentions version earlier in the game cycle. While this item was exceptional at the time of his release, he has now fallen behind the power curve. However, the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC will make him relevant once again with boosted stats and additional PlayStyle+ traits.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
The EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media
Despite Bayer Leverkusen failing to retain their league title, their players still had several impressive showings and helped them secure second place in the league table behind Bayern Munich. Their top performers are rumored to be part of the leaked Bundesliga TOTS roster, with the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC being one of the inclusions.
He has already received two special versions in Ultimate Team this year during the RTTK and Team of the Year promos. However, his leaked SBC item is superior in every aspect.
What will the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC item look like?
X/FUTSheriff suggests that the SBC version will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 99
- Shooting: 85
- Passing: 88
- Dribbling: 95
- Defending: 90
- Physicality: 87
He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Technical+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. These are excellent traits for a wing-back to possess under the FC IQ system. While the Technical+ PlayStyle will boost his dribbling, the Quickstep+ PlayStyle will make him even quicker and the Anticipate+ PlayStyle will improve his tackling. All these attributes will combine to make him a well-rounded defender.
How much will the EA FC 25 Jeremie Frimpong TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC cost?
If the leaked stats and traits prove to be accurate, this could be one of the best right-backs in the entire game. With fodder being extremely cheap to obtain in the current state of the transfer market, a cost of around 500,000 to 700,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.