EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain the 99-rated version of the Dutch legend. This item was released earlier in the game cycle and is one of the best playmakers in the game, making this a very exciting SBC.
This 99-rated item was released as part of the FUTTIES Team 3 squad along with other superstars like Raphinha and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has been re-released in packs during the Pre-Season event and can now be unlocked via the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Desire Doue SBC, the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Solution 1:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solution 2:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 4: El Salvador
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: Jopie
- Netherlands players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Frank Rijkaard: 97
- Isco: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 6: League Legend
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 7: Top notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Frank Lampard: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 8+9: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Frank Lampard: 97
- Frank Lampard: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 10+11: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
Task 12+13+14: 95-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 95
Solutions:
- Sadio Mane: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Cafu: 96
- Alphonso Davies: 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
- Marcus Thuram: 92
- Ella Toone: 92
- Xavi: 91
- Jan Cuadrado: 90
The EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC requires multiple high-rated squads.
EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 900,000 coins. This is similar to his current price in the transfer market, and much lower than what his price was before the SBC was released. This makes the SBC worth completing, especially with his stats and PlayStyles making him an elite-tier attacker under the FC IQ system.