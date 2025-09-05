EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain the 99-rated version of the Dutch legend. This item was released earlier in the game cycle and is one of the best playmakers in the game, making this a very exciting SBC.

This 99-rated item was released as part of the FUTTIES Team 3 squad along with other superstars like Raphinha and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has been re-released in packs during the Pre-Season event and can now be unlocked via the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Desire Doue SBC, the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: El Salvador

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: Jopie

Netherlands players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Frank Rijkaard: 97

Isco: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 6: League Legend

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 7: Top notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Frank Lampard: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 8+9: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Frank Lampard: 97

Frank Lampard: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 10+11: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Task 12+13+14: 95-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 95

Solutions:

Sadio Mane: 97

Luis Figo: 96

John Barnes: 96

Cafu: 96

Alphonso Davies: 95

Saeed Al Owairan: 95

Gianluca Zambrotta: 93

Marcus Thuram: 92

Ella Toone: 92

Xavi: 91

Jan Cuadrado: 90

The EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC requires multiple high-rated squads.

EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 900,000 coins. This is similar to his current price in the transfer market, and much lower than what his price was before the SBC was released. This makes the SBC worth completing, especially with his stats and PlayStyles making him an elite-tier attacker under the FC IQ system.

