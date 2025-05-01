EA FC 25 Jordy Clasie TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jordy Clasie TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch midfielder with a 90-rated special item that has some impressive stats. He has been an important part of the AZ Alkmaar side, who are currently sixth on the league table.

The Eredivisie TOTS squad was added to Ultimate Team along with the Ligue 1 Team of the Season roster. This lineup of special items featured boosted versions of the best players in the Dutch league, with the EA FC 25 Jordy Clasie TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC being the latest addition. Despite not being extremely high-rated, he still has the stats and traits required to be an effective midfielder.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jordy Clasie TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the recently released Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 Jordy Clasie TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be completed. It is even cheaper than the Paixao SBC, which will make it a good option for gamers looking to upgrade their midfields on a low budget.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Mario Engels (TOTS Highlights): 92

Yeray: 81

Takefusa Kubo: 81

Verena Hanshaw: 81

Isi Palazon: 81

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: 81

Javi Galan: 80

Emil Forsberg: 79

Steven Berghuis: 79

Lena Petermann: 79

Melissa Gomes: 76

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

The SBC requires one Team of the Week or Team of the Season player to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than the rating requirements of each segment would suggest.

EA FC 25 Jordy Clasie TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 30,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 90-rated midfielder who has the Long Ball Pass+, Anticipate+, and Intercept+ Playstyles. These are all meta traits for a midfielder under the FC IQ system. His relatively low overall rating will also make him eligible for plenty of future Evolutions.

