EA FC 25 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine forward with a 96-rated version as part of the latest promo. He has received an impressive boost to his overall rating, stats and PlayStyles and is now a top-tier striker in the current meta.

He previously received a TOTS Highlights version as part of the LaLiga Team of the Season promo, which was extremely cheap and affordable even at the time of its release. The EA FC 25 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC is similar, as it offers even better stats but is still accessible due to its low cost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to previously releaed PTG SBCs like Blackstenius and Melvine Malard, the EA FC 25 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Atletico de Madrid

Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marquinhos: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Julian Alvarez: 84

Task 2: Argentina

Argentina players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Lionel Messi: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Task 3: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 25 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is just under 100,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 96-rated item that has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and can play as both a striker or a CAM. He has meta PlayStyle+ traits like Rapid+, Finesse Shot+, Low Driven+ and Press Proven+, which will enhance his abilities under the FC IQ system.

