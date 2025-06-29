EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO that costs 50,000 coins or 200 FC Points to be unlocked, but the incredible boosts on offer make it worth the investment and grind.
As the name of the EVO suggests, the EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution provides boosts that fit the abilities of English striker Alessia Russo. She is one of the best attackers in women's football today and will be hoping to lead England to victory in the upcoming WEURO tournament. With the Path to Glory promo being live, this is the perfect time to release an EVO with such a theme.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution:
- Overall: Max 93
- Position: ST
- Max positions: Three
- Dribbling: Max 98
- Max PlayStyles: 10
- Max PlayStyle+: Three
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered options;
- Thierry Henry: 93
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 93
- Jaizinho: 93
- Darwin Nunez: 93
- Jonathan Davic: 93
- Didier Drogba: 93
- Seydou Doumbia: 93
- Eusebio: 93
- Luis Suarez: 90
- Ronaldo Nazario: 90
All these players will become elite-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via this EVO, while also receiving the CAM position.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution
Similar to the recently released Spread Your Wings EVO, the EA FC 25 Just Like Lessi Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Long Shots +6 (Max 94)
- Positioning +7 (Max 96)
- Volleys +6 (Max 94)
- Penalties +5 (Max 89)
- Shot Power +6 (Max 95)
- First Touch PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Agility +7 (Max 92)
- Balance +7 (Max 93)
- Finishing +7 (Max 96)
- Ball control +7 (Max 95)
- Reactions +7 (Max 94)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skills +3 star
- Stamina +7 (Max 93)
- Composure +7 (Max 96)
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Power Shot and Tiki Taka PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- CAM Position
- Rapid PlayStyle
- Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyles
- Shadow striker++ and Playmaker++
Level 5 upgrades:
- Pace+7 (Max 94)
- Low Driven Shot+
- Target Forward++ and Advanced Forward++
These are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Sqaud Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.