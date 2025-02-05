EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert POTM SBC has been leaked on social media by @FutSheriff/X. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for Ultimate Team-related leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the Dutch attacker has won the Player of the Month vote for January 2025 and will soon receive a boosted item on the virtual pitch.

As the son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert, the Bournemouth forward has started to live up to his name and has led his club to glory on several occasions this season. He has been in sublime form in the Premier League, winning the POTM vote ahead of superstars like Phil Foden and Cody Gakpo.

The EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert POTM SBC is leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Bournemouth is currently seventh in the Premier League table, with its attacking lineup contributing massively to its success. While others like Semenyo, Sinisterra, and Evanilson have been amazing as well, the leaked EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert POTM SBC is a testament to how consistent the Dutch attacker has been this season.

He already has two Team of the Week versions in Ultimate Team this year, thanks to his several standout performances. The rumored POTM SBC will undoubtedly be much better than his previous 86-rated TOTW item, making it a very appealing SBC for gamers looking to upgrade their attacking rosters should it come to fruition.

What would the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert POTM SBC item look like?

While the exact rating and stats of the leaked item are not known, @FutSheriff included a prediction that suggests the potentially upcoming POTM SBC version will be 88-rated (Overall) with the following key stats:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 89

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 54

Physicality: 78

The item is also rumored to possess the Rapid+ PlayStyle, which will enhance Kluivert's top speed even further. This is an extremely desirable trait after the latest Gameplay Refresh Update, as pace is now more important than ever before.

How much could the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert POTM SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as the footballer's previous Team of the Week items are all extremely cheap in the transfer market. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a cost of around 100,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber in the game's current meta. His upgraded Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling stats will make him extremely useful and versatile as an attacker on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

