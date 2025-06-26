EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch attacker with a 94-rated version as a striker on the virtual pitch. He previously received special versions in his original left wing or CAM positions, but this new item puts him further up the pitch and boosts his stats to make him relevant in his new role.

Ad

The AFC Bournemouth attacker had an excellent season in the Premier League and received a TOTS Honourable Mentions version via an objective in Ultimate Team this year. However, the latest EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC provides him with an even bigger boost. Not only does he have better stats and PlayStyles, he has also received a five-star skill move boost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC

Unlike the recently released Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC, which required four squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC only requires two segments. This will make him cheap and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget and boost his popularity in Ultimate Team.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Task 1: Netherlands

Players from Netherlands: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Amoura (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Virgil van Dijk: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Ad

The SBC only requires one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked. This will make the item easier to obtain, as these special versions are harder to obtain due to their rarity and price in the transfer market.

EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 94-rated striker who can also play as a right-winger on the virtual pitch. He has 97 pace, 95 shooting and 95 dribbling, along with five-star skill moves and the Rapid+, First Touch+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles. These attributes will make him a usable attacker under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More