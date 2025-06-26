EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch attacker with a 94-rated version as a striker on the virtual pitch. He previously received special versions in his original left wing or CAM positions, but this new item puts him further up the pitch and boosts his stats to make him relevant in his new role.
The AFC Bournemouth attacker had an excellent season in the Premier League and received a TOTS Honourable Mentions version via an objective in Ultimate Team this year. However, the latest EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC provides him with an even bigger boost. Not only does he have better stats and PlayStyles, he has also received a five-star skill move boost.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC
Unlike the recently released Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC, which required four squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC only requires two segments. This will make him cheap and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget and boost his popularity in Ultimate Team.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Netherlands
- Players from Netherlands: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Virgil van Dijk: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC only requires one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked. This will make the item easier to obtain, as these special versions are harder to obtain due to their rarity and price in the transfer market.
EA FC 25 Justin Kluivert Shapeshifters SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 94-rated striker who can also play as a right-winger on the virtual pitch. He has 97 pace, 95 shooting and 95 dribbling, along with five-star skill moves and the Rapid+, First Touch+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles. These attributes will make him a usable attacker under the FC IQ system.