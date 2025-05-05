EA FC 25 TOTS Premier League Cup objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTS Premier League Cup objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to compete in a brand new Live Ultimate Team Friendlies mode and earn some exciting rewards. This objective set offers packs, SP and boosted TOTS Honourable Mentions versions of Justin Kluivert and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Premier League Team of the Season roster is currently available via packs in Ultimate Team, featuring the best peformers in English club football. While some amazing players missed out on a spot in this squad despite having amazing seasons, they have received Honourable Mentions versions instead. Two such players are now available via the EA FC 25 TOTS Premier League Cup objective.

The EA FC 25 TOTS Premier League Cup objective is now live in Ultimate Team

The EA FC 25 TOTS Premier League Cup objective is similar to the TOTS Ligue 1 Cup, which offered boosted versions of Singo and Melissa Gomes. The latest objective set contains TOTS Honourable Mentions items of Justin Kluivert and Jean-Philippe Mateta. These players have been exceptional in the league this season and definitely deserve this amazing upgrade.

Mateta is the final reward (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to previous Cup objectives like Fantasy FC League and Immortality League, this objective also has to be completed in Live Ultimate Team Friendlies. These are all the tasks and rewards of each segment of the EA FC 25 TOTS Premier League Cup objective:

Kick-Off Kingdom: Win one match in the Cup. Earn a 83+ x2 players pack.

Win one match in the Cup. Earn a 83+ x2 players pack. London Derby Days : Win two matches in the Cup. Earn a 83+ x5 players pack.

: Win two matches in the Cup. Earn a 83+ x5 players pack. Class on Grass: Win four matches in the Cup. Earn 1500 SP and a 84+ x5 players pack.

Bix Six Statement : Win six matches in the Cup. Earn TOTS Honourable Mentions Justin Kluivert.

: Win six matches in the Cup. Earn TOTS Honourable Mentions Justin Kluivert. Scenes at the Bridge: Win eight matches in the Cup. Earn an EVO consumable with Low Driven Shot, Chip Shot and Power Shot PlayStyles applicable to a player with max 90 OVR.

Win eight matches in the Cup. Earn an EVO consumable with Low Driven Shot, Chip Shot and Power Shot PlayStyles applicable to a player with max 90 OVR. Glory, Glory Winner : WIn ten matches in the Cup. Earn a 83+ x10 players pack.

: WIn ten matches in the Cup. Earn a 83+ x10 players pack. Crown the Champion: Win 12 matches in the Cup. Earn a 83+ x10 players pack.

Kluivert is also available (Image via EA Sports)

By completing all these tasks, not only will gamers get some packs and SP for the latest season ladder, they will also earn a 91-rated Mateta item and a 90-rated Kluivert item. Both these players have the stats required to be exceptional under the FC IQ system, making the objective worth completing.

