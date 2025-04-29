EA FC 25 TOTS Ligue 1 Cup objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTS Ligue 1 Cup objective in Ultimate Team, offering gamers the chance to get their hands on TOTS Honourable Mentions versions of Melissa Gomes and Wilfreid Singo. These two players missed out on a spot in the main Team of the Season rosters but have now received boosted items due to their impressive performances over the course of the campaign.

Unlike the previously released Fantasy FC Maicon objective, there is no match limit in the EA FC 25 TOTS Ligue 1 Cup objective. Gamers can play as many matches as required to unlock the Melissa Gomes and Wilfreid Singo TOTS Honourable Mentions items.

The EA FC 25 TOTS Ligue 1 Cup objective is now live in Ultimate Team

Similar to the recently released Immortals Maldini objective, the EA FC 25 TOTS Ligue 1 Cup objective must also be completed in a special game mode. While the former took place in a Golden Goal match format, the latter is based in the No Rules game mode. This will make the entire process refreshingly entertaining.

There are multiple tasks that gamers must complete as part of this objective to unlock all the rewards on offer, including the Melissa Gomes and Wilfreid Singo TOTS Honourable Mentions items. These are all the segments and rewards of the objective set:

Bonjour Kickoff : Win one match in the cup mode to earn a 83+ x2 players pack.

: Win one match in the cup mode to earn a 83+ x2 players pack. French Pressure: Win two matches in the cup mode to earn a 83+ x5 players pack.

The Rooster Rises : Win four matches in the cup mode to earn a 84+ x5 players pack.

: Win four matches in the cup mode to earn a 84+ x5 players pack. Champs-Elysees Charge : Win six matches in the cup mode to earn TOTS Honourable Mentions Melissa Gomes.

: Win six matches in the cup mode to earn TOTS Honourable Mentions Melissa Gomes. The Little Things : Win eight matches in the cup mode to earn an EVO that provides +2 OVR and multiple stat boosts to a player with max OVR of 90.

: Win eight matches in the cup mode to earn an EVO that provides +2 OVR and multiple stat boosts to a player with max OVR of 90. Vive Le Football: Win ten matches in the cup mode to earn TOTS Honourable Mentions Wilfreid Singo.

By completing all the tasks of the EA FC 25 TOTS Ligue 1 Cup objective, gamers will also obtain a 83+ x10 players pack as the final reward.

The TOTS Honourable Mentions versions of Melissa Gomes and Wilfreid Singo both have the stats to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. They have impressive attributes, high overall ratings and useful PlayStyles. These two items and the various packs on offer make the objective worth completing.

