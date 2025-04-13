EA FC 25 Immortality League objective: All challenges and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective set in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to test their skills for some exciting rewards. The final reward for completing all tasks is a 92-rated version of the legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini, which has received a massive boost over his base item.
This is similar to the previously released Fantasy FC Maicon objective, as gamers will have a fixed number of games to achieve a certain amount of wins in Live Ultimate Team Friendlies. With 25 wins being needed out of 36 games, the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective will allow fans to test their skills on the virtual pitch.
The EA FC 25 Immortality League objective is now live in Ultimate Team
The ongoing Immortals promo has provided fans with overpowered versions of Icons and Heroes, with some of these being available in packs while others are released through objectives and SBCs. Paolo Maldini has a 94-rated item in packs at the moment, but gamers can now obtain a 92-rated version of him via the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The objective set also offers a lot of packs and valuable SP that will allow fans to make progress in the season ladder. These are all the challenges and rewards of the various tiers:
- Win 1: Earn 500 SP and a 84+ x2 players pack
- Win 2: Earn a 82+ x3 players pack
- Win 3: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack
- Win 4: Earn 500 SP and a 84+ x2 players pack
- Win 5: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack
- Win 6: Earn 500 Sp and a 84+ x2 players pack
- Win 7: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack
- Win 8: Earn a 88+ Mixed Hero Player Pick.
- Win 9: Earn a 83+ 10 player pack.
- Win 10: Earn Winter Wildcards Kenny Dalglish.
- Win 12: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack.
- Win 14: Earn a 86+ x2 players pack
- Win 16: Earn 91-rated Immortals Mascherano
- Win 18: Earn a 84+ x5 players pack
- Win 20: Earn a 86+ x5 players pack
- Win 22: Earn a 88+ Mixed Icon Player pick.
- Win 24: Earn a 86+x7 players pack
- Win 25: Earn 92-rated Immortals Paolo Maldini
Overall, these are some exceptional rewards that make the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective worth the grind.
This Paolo Maldini item is a left-back instead of a center-back, so he has received a massive boost to his Pace and Dribbling abilities. He can still play as a center-back as well, which will boost his viability under the FC IQ system.