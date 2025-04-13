EA FC 25 Immortality League objective: All challenges and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective set in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to test their skills for some exciting rewards. The final reward for completing all tasks is a 92-rated version of the legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini, which has received a massive boost over his base item.

Ad

This is similar to the previously released Fantasy FC Maicon objective, as gamers will have a fixed number of games to achieve a certain amount of wins in Live Ultimate Team Friendlies. With 25 wins being needed out of 36 games, the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective will allow fans to test their skills on the virtual pitch.

The EA FC 25 Immortality League objective is now live in Ultimate Team

The ongoing Immortals promo has provided fans with overpowered versions of Icons and Heroes, with some of these being available in packs while others are released through objectives and SBCs. Paolo Maldini has a 94-rated item in packs at the moment, but gamers can now obtain a 92-rated version of him via the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The tasks (Image via EA Sports)

The objective set also offers a lot of packs and valuable SP that will allow fans to make progress in the season ladder. These are all the challenges and rewards of the various tiers:

Ad

Win 1: Earn 500 SP and a 84+ x2 players pack

Win 2: Earn a 82+ x3 players pack

Win 3: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack

Win 4: Earn 500 SP and a 84+ x2 players pack

Win 5: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack

Win 6: Earn 500 Sp and a 84+ x2 players pack

Win 7: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack

Win 8: Earn a 88+ Mixed Hero Player Pick.

Win 9: Earn a 83+ 10 player pack.

Win 10: Earn Winter Wildcards Kenny Dalglish.

Win 12: Earn a 85+ x2 players pack.

Win 14: Earn a 86+ x2 players pack

Win 16: Earn 91-rated Immortals Mascherano

Win 18: Earn a 84+ x5 players pack

Win 20: Earn a 86+ x5 players pack

Win 22: Earn a 88+ Mixed Icon Player pick.

Win 24: Earn a 86+x7 players pack

Win 25: Earn 92-rated Immortals Paolo Maldini

Ad

Overall, these are some exceptional rewards that make the EA FC 25 Immortality League objective worth the grind.

Paolo Maldini (Image via EA Sports)

This Paolo Maldini item is a left-back instead of a center-back, so he has received a massive boost to his Pace and Dribbling abilities. He can still play as a center-back as well, which will boost his viability under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More