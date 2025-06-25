  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 25, 2025 17:52 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Italian defender with a midfielder version as a throwback to his inclusion in the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo. He has received the stats and attributes required to be an amazing midfielder in the current meta, making this SBC extremely tempting.

He previously received an FC Pro Leagues SBC item as a left-back, which is 92-rated and has some impressive stats. However, the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC is much better in every aspect and is more suitable for the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Italy

  • Italy players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Dusan VlahovicL: 84
  • Ella Toone: 84
  • Crystal Dunn: 84
  • Alba Redondo: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Vicario: 84

Task 2: Serie A

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Yui Hasegawa: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:

  • Amoura (TOTS): 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 95-rated midfielder who can play as a CM, CDM or RM, and has exceptional stats that make him relevant under the FC IQ system. He has the Incisive Pass+, Bruiser+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, which will boost his defensive and playmaking abilities as well.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
