EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Italian defender with a midfielder version as a throwback to his inclusion in the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo. He has received the stats and attributes required to be an amazing midfielder in the current meta, making this SBC extremely tempting.
He previously received an FC Pro Leagues SBC item as a left-back, which is 92-rated and has some impressive stats. However, the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC is much better in every aspect and is more suitable for the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the recently released Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Italy
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Dusan VlahovicL: 84
- Ella Toone: 84
- Crystal Dunn: 84
- Alba Redondo: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Vicario: 84
Task 2: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Yui Hasegawa: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Kim Min Jae: 83
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
EA FC 25 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 95-rated midfielder who can play as a CM, CDM or RM, and has exceptional stats that make him relevant under the FC IQ system. He has the Incisive Pass+, Bruiser+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, which will boost his defensive and playmaking abilities as well.