EA FC 25 Kaishu Sano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kaishu Sano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Japanese midfielder with a 90-rated version to recognize his success over the course of the season. He has been an important part of the FSV Mainz side during the ongoing campaign and has now received the stats required to be effective on the virtual pitch.
Not only can gamers unlock the 90-rated Japanese superstar via the EA FC 25 Kaishu Sano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, they will also get their hands on a 90-rated Tom Bischof item. Both these additions to the Bundesliga TOTS roster have the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in their respective positions.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kaishu Sano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Bryan Mbeumo SBC, the EA FC 25 Kaishu Sano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be completed. The first segment of the SBC offers the 90-rated TOTS Honourable Mentions version of Bischof.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Tom Bischof
- Players from Germany: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Duvan Zapata: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Nagasato: 83
- Aymeric Laporte: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
Task 2: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be completed, which will make it even more affordable and accessible for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.
EA FC 25 Kaishu Sano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The 90-rated Japanese midfielder possesses well-rounded stats, as well as the Bruiser+, Intercept+ and Jockey+ PlayStyles. Meanwhile, the Tom Bischof item has 91 pace, 93 dribbling and the Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+ and Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyles. Both these items have impressive attributes and traits, making them usable in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. For a total overall cost of 15,000 coins, this SBC is definitely worth completing.