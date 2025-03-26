EA FC 25 Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions 

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal matchups. Upon completing the aforementioned limited-time squad-building challenge, gamers can access a 90-rated item of the Danish striker. Hogh is currently one of the most promising strikers, helping his Norwegian club to win their first-ever European title this season. He's currently the top scorer of the UEL.

The freshly introduced Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK item possesses two decent PlayStyles+, and the attributes across the board clearly justify his current ecstatic form. Moreover, similar to the UCL RTTK cards, it's eligible for further upgrades based on FK Bodo/Glimt's performance and progress in the tournament.

Keeping that in mind, this article will highlight the task and its cheapest solution to access the EA FC 25 Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC item in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25

Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC

The latest UEL RTTK SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other RTTK SBCs, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (one in this case) to complete the EA FC 25 Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC in Ultimate Team. Do note that the requirement for Team of the Week (TOTW) will be the most responsible for the deviation of the overall price to access the item.

Here's a list of tasks and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Kasper Hogh

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solution 1

Gueglielmo Vicario: 84

Alisha Lehmann: 81

Matija Nastasic TOTW: 83

Marc Cucurella: 82

Sven Botman: 82

Valentina Giacinti: 82

Luana Paixao: 82

Oliver Baumann: 82

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Alba Redondo: 84

Ella Toone: 84

The EA FC 25 Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC costs around 21,850 EA FC Coins. It is available at a relatively cheaper price considering its caliber on the virtual pitch.

EA FC 25 Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC: Review

Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK item stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Kasper Hogh UEL RTTK SBC item features a 90 overall rated ST card. The item possesses Finesse Shot+ and Aerial+ playstyles. Even though the playstyles aren't desirable in the current EA FC 25 meta, gamers can exploit his 94 heading accuracy stat with the Aerial trait. Meanwhile, if the item receives future upgrades, it can be used as a great backup striker or fodder card for a very low price.

