EA FC 25 leaks: Robert Lewandowski is expected to join the Dreamchasers Team 2

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is rumored to arrive as a Dreamchasers Team 2 item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The current #9 of the Blaugrana squad is regarded as one of the top-tier strikers in the Spanish domestic league (La Liga) and is in sublime form this season.

Lewandowski is currently the top goal scorer in the 2024/25 season. While the first set of the Dreamchasers promo has already created excitement within the community, the inclusion of the Polish star will surely hype it up even more.

This article will discuss all the leaked details we have on the potentially upcoming Robert Lewandowski's Dreamchasers Team 2 item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Dreamchasers Team 2 item has been leaked on social media

Barcelona has been in excellent form, holding their top position on the league table. Robert Lewandowski is surely one of the key factors behind the team's success. He has been scoring numerous crucial goals for his side.

Due to Lewa's sublime form in this season, he has already received multiple special edition items:

Lewandowski Team of the Week (TOTW): 89

Lewandowski Total Rush: 90

Lewandowski POTM SBC: 90

Each special edition item of Lewandowski has received mostly positive responses from the community. According to leaks from FutSheriff, he'll receive another overpowered edition, helping him become relevant in the current EA FC 25 meta. While several complained to EA about not introducing any Team of the Year (TOTY) card in his name, the rumored card might fill the void with its predicted attributes.

What could Robert Lewandowski look like in EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2?

The exact attributes for Robert Lewandowski are currently unknown since EA Sports hasn't revealed any information related to the new set of Dreamchasers Team. However, FutSheriff has predicted that the Polish striker will receive a 94-rated item with the following attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 94

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 53

Physicality: 90

On top of that, Lewandowski is expected to receive three exciting PlayStyles+. Of these, two are Aerial+ and Trivela+, while the third is yet to be leaked.

These traits mentioned above are expected to boost the Polish striker's performance in the current EA FC 25 meta. If the rumored attributes become true, this will be his highest-rated card in this iteration of EA FC.

