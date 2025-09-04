EA FC 25 Keira Walsh Path to Glory SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Keira Walsh Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the English midfielder. This item was released earlier in the game cycle to celebrate England's win in the UEFA WEURO final against Spain, with all of their players who featured in this game receiving a 99-rated version.

Path to Glory players were added to the game during the UEFA WEURO tournament, with players receiving boosts based on their nation's results. While English players like Stanway and Hemp were released during the promo, the EA FC 25 Keira Walsh Path to Glory SBC offers an item that was released after the final had taken place.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Keira Walsh Path to Glory SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Pele SBC, the EA FC 25 Keira Walsh Path to Glory SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Chelsea

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Lucy Bronze (TOTS): 95

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Lucy Bronze (TOTS): 95

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 6: 94-rated squad

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

EA FC 25 Keira Walsh Path to Glory SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 280,000 coins, which is similar to her price in the transfer market. She has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier playmaking midfielder under the FC IQ system, making this SBC worth completing.

