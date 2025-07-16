EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC is rumored to arrive during the second week of the promo in Ultimate Team. A recent leak from X/ASYFUTTrader hints at the inclusion of the legendary Scottish striker in this event, providing him with the stats required to be overpowered in the current meta.

The Liverpool FC legend was previousy included in the Winter Wildcards promo and received two separate versions with overall ratings of 88 and 93. He was also part of the FUT Birthday event as a 94-rated striker. However, he has not had any more boosted items since and has fallen behind the power curve. The EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC could give him the upgrade he needs to be relevant once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

The Scottish striker's previous 94-rated FUT Birthday Icon item had five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and some impressive stats overall. The EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC could potentially retain his skill moves and weak foot abilities while also providing him with the attributes and PlayStyles needed to be overpowered again.

The SBC players released during the first week of FUTTIES have all received generous upgrades and meta PlayStyles, so gamers can be certain that this Premier League legend will be treated no differently.

What wil the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this item will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 99

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 50

Physicality: 85

He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. While the first three traits will boost his shooting abilites, the latter will make his passes more effective. With 86 passing being relatively low for this stage of the game cycle, this trait could be a necessity for this item.

How much will the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC cost?

The rumored SBC version has similar stats to the recently released Davor Suker SBC item. This SBC was priced around 300,000 coins, so the leaked 97-rated version of the Liverpool legend could cost a similar amount.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More