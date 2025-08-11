EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-sided wingers and make them top-tier in the current meta. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it a popular choice for gamers looking for a quick and free upgrade to their rosters.
This is the latest free EVO to be released during the fifth and final week of the FUTTIES event. Previous EVOs like Hybrid Core and The Factotum have also offered enticing boosts for free, with the EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution being the latest such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution
A player must meet the following specifications to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 95
- Position: RW
- Pace: Max 98
- Dribbling: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution
These are some of the best and most popular options that fit this EVO's requirements:
- Ferran Torres:95
- Wesley Sneijder: 95
- Samuel Lino: 95
- Noor: 95
- Trinity Rodman: 95
- Lauren James: 95
- Steven Gerrard: 95
- Abedi Pele: 95
- Wilfreid Zaha: 94
- Donyell Malen: 93
- Lionel Messi: 93
- Victor Ibarbo: 93
All these players will become top-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution
Similar to the recently released Picasso Mode EVO, the EA FC 25 Kent Be Stopped Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Acceleration +15 (Max 98)
- Inside Forward++
- Incisive Pass PlayStyle
- Technical+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +5 (Max 92)
- Balance +20 (Max 93)
- Agility +20 (Max 93)
- Reactions +20 (Max 96)
- Tiki Taka PlayStyle
- Quickstep+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Stamina +10 (Max 95)
- Dribbling +20 (Max 98)
- Jumping +10 (Max 90)
- Ball control +20 (Max 95)
- Composure +20 (Max 93)
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Skill moves +2 star
- Wide Playmaker++
- Aggression +10 (Max 90)
- Sprint Speed +15 (Max 98)
- Passing +10 (Max 94)
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +2 star
- Winger++
- Shooting +5 (Max 92)
- Strength +7 (Max 90)
- Flair+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.